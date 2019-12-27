BREAKING: Andrade wins major WWE championship at Madison Square Garden event (video)

Andrade is your new US Champion!

At the WWE Live Event at the Madison Square Garden tonight, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

While a title change was rumored to take place at the Boxing Day MSG special, no one expected Mysterio to drop the title to Andrade, as the Master of the 619 had just won the title back on the November 25th episode of RAW.

The finish of the match saw Mysterio flatten Andrade with the 619 for the Big Splash from the top rope. However, the former NXT Champion got his feet up at the right time before hitting the Hammerlock DDT on a groggy Mysterio to get the three-count.

Andrade celebrated his win along with Zelina Vega and, It should be noted, that this was his first major title victory on the main roster.

Given below are a few videos and photos from the match and title change:

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

ANDRADE ACABA DE BATER REY MYSTERIO E É O NOVO US CHAMP! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/cxrU6ex6q4 — Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) December 27, 2019

And just like that, Rey Mysterio's second reign with the title came to an end at the hands of Andrade. It's a shame that we didn't get to witness the title change on TV.

It will be interesting to see how this affects their current storyline, which also involves Humberto Carrillo. We could be heading towards an all-Hispanic three-way match for the US title in the coming weeks.

Whatever happens, it's great to finally see Andrade deservedly win a singles title on the main roster. Congratulations, El Idolo!

What do you think of this turn of events? Share your thoughts in our comments section.