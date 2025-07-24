Rey Mysterio may not return to WWE alone at SummerSlam 2025

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been away from active programming since the SmackDown episode ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer walked out of a six-man tag team match that day with an injury that night when he teamed up with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to face American Made.Interestingly, there is a chance that the former three-time world champion could return at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Moreover, he may not return alone and could be accompanied by Chavo Guerrero.Chavo Guerrero is back in WWEBorn Salvador Guerrero IV, the 54-year-old worked for WWE from 2001 to 2011. Guerrero still hasn’t officially retired from in-ring competition and has worked with several promotions since his exit from WWE. According to a Fightful Select report, Chavo Guerrero has revealed that he is working with the Stamford-based promotion in an official capacity once again.Chavo is the nephew of the late Eddie Guerrero and was his tag team partner in WWE as Los Guerreros. This instantly connects him with Rey Mysterio, who was the best friend of The Latino Heat. Interestingly, the former ECW Champion is still an active wrestler and was last seen in the ring in TNA Wrestling in March 2025.Thus, the legend could make a comeback with Mysterio at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Interestingly, the Latino World Order’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will compete for the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Thus, if the LWO boys remain in competition for SummerSlam as well, Chavo Guerrero could have a role in their match in New Jersey.Chavo Guerrero could become the new manager of The Judgment DayAside from the Latino World Order, Chavo can also be paired with The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio is another star on the roster, aside from Rey Mysterio, with a great personal bond with the late Eddie Guerrero. Moreover, the Intercontinental Champion actively utilises the moveset of The Latino Heat, hitting his opponents with the Three Amigos and finishing his matches with the Frog Splash.The Judgment Day is seemingly back to its heyday, having secured three out of five championships available on the RAW brand and all members of the group holding gold simultaneously. To maintain this dominance, Chavo Guerrero could join the faction as its new manager. This would make him an active buffer against Finn Balor, who is trying to create tensions between Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan using Roxanne Perez as his trump card.If WWE makes Guerrero go down this path, he could help Dominik Mysterio against AJ Styles in his title defense at SummerSlam. However, this would also make him an enemy of Rey Mysterio, who has on-screen issues with his son and has traded blows with him several times.Chavo Guerrero can be a big part of Rey Mysterio’s retirement tourRey Mysterio could very well be in the final leg of his Hall of Fame WWE career. The former three-time world champion spoke to Adrian Hernandez on his Unlikely podcast. The luchador revealed that he would like to announce his plans for hanging up his wrestling boots to his fans whenever he is mentally prepared for the task.“I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it. I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally,” he said. [12:13 onwards]The 50-year-old commented that he is currently observing John Cena's retirement tour. Rey Mysterio would most likely face Dominik Mysterio in his retirement match. With Chavo Guerrero also in the company, WWE could use him in multiple ways as the Intercontinental Champion faces his ‘deadbeat dad’ in his retirement match.It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Hall of Famer.