Rey Mysterio picks RAW Superstar as his successor in WWE

Sripad

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's time in the WWE ring is coming to an end and reports suggest that he will be leaving the company this year. He himself confirmed that he just wants to be with his son in the ring once before leaving for good.

Mysterio was recently talking to BT Sport when he was asked about Ricochet. The former WWE Champion not only praised him but also named him as his successor in WWE.

He even went on to call Ricochet the next Rey Mysterio, saying:

“He was actually one of the first superstars that really impressed me. Again, when you’re in this world, and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers. And I secluded myself very well. I was home for two or three days a week, and it was family time, specifically. But there comes a point where you gotta make sure you see your competition, who is up and coming? And he was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he’s been doing incredible, man. I personally feel he is the next Rey Mysterio.” [H/T 411Mania]

Rumors suggest that it is not just Mysterio who is high on Ricochet. Paul Heyman is also said to be keen on pushing the former NXT North American champion on RAW this year.