Rey Mysterio provides update on WWE retirement

Rey Mysterio currently represents the RAW brand

Rey Mysterio has revealed that he plans to stop wrestling when he feels like he no longer has anything to prove.

The former WWE Champion, who is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of the last two decades, has been consistently involved in storylines since his return to WWE in October 2018.

Now aged 45, Mysterio told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy in December 2019 that the support he receives from fans, plus the emergence of his son Dominik as a future WWE Superstar, is what keeps him going as an in-ring competitor.

Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport, the WWE legend also said he believes he still has something to prove, despite people often telling him that there is no need to keep wrestling.

“I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore. Your name is already... you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional.” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Rey Mysterio's WWE career in 2020

Rey Mysterio has recently been involved in a United States Championship storyline with Andrade, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension, on Monday Night RAW.

The latest episode saw Mysterio defeat the debuting Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) via disqualification.

This week's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featured a conversation between Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia. She discusses Paige, WWE’s women’s division and much more. Check it out below!