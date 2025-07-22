Rey Mysterio to return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 and cause two massive title changes? Potential explored

At least two major title matches are expected to be added to the SummerSlam card post tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW — an Intercontinental Championship match and a World Tag Team Championship match.

While the Latino World Order defeated The New Day and The Creed Brothers to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship currently held by the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, a specific date for that match hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the highly entertaining AJ Styles-Dominik Mysterio feud has been going on for months, with Mysterio dealing with a (kayfabe) injury, the veracity of which claim, even in storyline, remained highly doubtful. Nevertheless, they are now set to wrestle at SummerSlam with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Another expected occurrence that has been speculated to happen at SummerSlam is a Rey Mysterio appearance, who has been legitimately out of action due to a torn groin and a busted eardrum that he suffered during a six-man tag team match on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

The GMOAT has not been seen on WWE TV since his injury, except for his appearance opening the WWE & AAA co-branded show, Worlds Collide. However, Rey Mysterio is advertised for live events this Saturday at Arena CDMX (Mexico City) and then on Sunday at Arena Monterrey (Monterrey).

Whether he competes in a match at SummerSlam or not remains unclear, but Rey Mysterio may very well make his return to television either leading up to or at SummerSlam. Nevertheless, another alternative route could see him cost his son, Dirty Dom, the IC Title, or help the LWO win the World Tag Team Championship for the first time ever, or even both.

Having been at odds with his son for years and having been allied with LWO, Rey, if he does not wrestle at SummerSlam, could still be in a spotlight role and significantly affect the proceedings. The backstory to play into remains sufficient enough for Rey Mysterio to get involved in either storyline again, but perhaps more so with his son.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, after multiple backstage and in-ring segments, it was confirmed that AJ Styles will indeed be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Continuing from the past few weeks, Styles went on harassing Dom in various hilarious ways, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. Styles seemed to have acquired the personality of the Gilmore Girls character "Kirk," switching jobs as a valet, a sweeper, and finally, a member of the WWE medical team.

However, Mysterio would ambush Styles from behind during the latter's meeting with a legitimate WWE medical staff member and RAW GM Adam Pearce, after Styles had attacked Mysterio while he was ringside during Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez's title defense against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Nonetheless, with Styles expected to win the title at SummerSlam, it is possible that Rey Mysterio plays a role in the result, or perhaps, allies with Styles against the Judgment Day upon his eventual in-ring return. The AJ Styles-Rey Mysterio alliance would be a dream team and could further irk Dominik, which is something the WWE Universe would always be happy to see.

