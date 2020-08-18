This week's episode of WWE RAW marked the return on Rey Mysterio to the red brand. He last appeared at Extreme Rules where he faced Seth Rollins in an 'eye for an eye' match. The rumours about him returning on WWE RAW were ding rounds, and Seth Rollins even teased a brief altercation with Samoa Joe as the latter insisted that the rumour is true.

Rey Mysterio returned with an intention to avenge the brutal attack laid on his son during the latter's contract signing for the SummerSlam match. That week, Seth Rollins and Murphy blindsided Dominik Mysterio and brutalised him with several shots of the kendo stick.

Dominik Mysterio was left in awful condition after RAW ended and an angry Rey Mysterio wanted a few answers. He finally returned on the red brand tonight and sent out a warning to Seth Rollins and co. Rey Mysterio also said that he is a proud father before assuring Dominik that the letter will have WWE's marked legend in his corner.

Dominik Mysterio then stated that he is prepared to take whatever comes in his way, as he has been ever since he signed a contract to become the WWE Superstar. Their segment, however, was interfered by Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio brutally attacks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Murphy appeared via the video and accused Rey Mysterio of chasing personal glory. An agitated Rey then asked Seth Rollins to come out and defend himself like the Monday Night Messiah claims to be.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio left the ring as soon as Seth Rollins and Murphy got in. Rey continued to distract Rollins while Dominik snuck in two kendo sticks. Following that, the father-son duo started hitting Seth Rollins and Murphy with the kendo sticks and chased them away.

At one spot, Seth Rollins was tied between the ropes in the same way he and Murphy had tied Dominik a few weeks ago. In the end, however, both the Monday Night Messiah and disciple had to run away to save themselves.

Dominik Mysterio is set to face Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. With Rey Mysterio's return on WWE RAW this week, it is now certain that he will have someone in his corner to keep the fight even.

The feud with Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family has gotten extremely personal. I will be interesting to see how the upcoming match could put an end to it once and for all.