Rey Mysterio reveals his reaction to his son being attacked by Brock Lesnar

Lesnar is captured attacking Dominik

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio re-entered the Championship picture, as he feuded with Brock Lesnar, which eventually led to the arrival of Cain Velasquez. To set-up this feud, WWE brought in Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, who is set to be a future wrestler himself.

Dominik and Rey were brutalised by the current WWE Champion, more recently at Survivor Series, where Dominik came to help his father win the WWE Championship.

In an interview with Mirror Sport, the WWE legend revealed how he truly felt when he saw his son Dominik being brutalised by Brock Lesnar.

I definitely saw both sides of the coin. As a father, seeing him get beat up by such a huge dominant force like Brock... the soft side really came out. It was hurting me probably more than it was hurting him! That's just a fatherly instinct; we can't see our loved ones getting hurt. So that was very, very hard - but the other side of me was really excited!

I was really pumped and motivated to see that this was actually happening; this moment that we knew was incredible, but didn't know where it was going to take us at the time. To see the outcome, from how it all started, I am pretty happy to say that we created history together.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Mysterio revealed that his son could step into the ring in 2020.

