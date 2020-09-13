Rey Mysterio's daughter: 5 things you might not know about Aalyah Gutierrez

The rivalry between Seth Rollins & Murphy and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio reached new heights on the September 7, 2020 episode of WWE RAW when the Mysterio family struck Murphy with 86 kendo stick shots at the end of the show.

Earlier in 2020, Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The finish to the match saw Rollins pierce his rival’s eye against the corner of the steel steps, causing his eye to pop out.

Since then, The Monday Night Messiah has continued to torment the Mysterios, notably at SummerSlam when he defeated the debuting Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.

Rey Mysterio’s concerned wife, Angie, watched on from the stage area as Dominik faced Rollins at SummerSlam, while Aalyah – Rey’s daughter and Dominik’s sister – became the latest Mysterio to get involved in the storyline when she worked alongside her family to brutally attack Murphy on RAW.

According to Google trends, there was a 2,000 percent worldwide increase in searches for Rey Mysterio’s daughter after she appeared on TV, and more searches were registered for her real name (Aalyah Gutierrez) than her brother’s name following the main-event segment.

With so many people seemingly keen to find out more about Rey Mysterio’s daughter, let’s take a look at five things about Aalyah that you might not know.

#5 Rey Mysterio's children: How old are Dominik and Aalyah?

Advertisement

When Brock Lesnar attacked Dominik Mysterio on the September 30, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, commentator Jerry Lawler mentioned during the segment that Rey Mysterio’s son was a teenager.

“Dominik is a teenager. This is reprehensible. Come on, [Paul] Heyman, do something. This guy is heartless. Reprehensible, rotten... no, no, no. Somebody stop him!”

In reality, Dominik was 22 when the segment happened, and Lawler was almost certainly fed the line through his headset to make the Lesnar attack seem even more villainous.

As of the time of writing, Dominik is 23 (born April 5, 1997) and Aalyah is 19 (born August 20, 2001).

Rey Mysterio celebrated his daughter’s most recent birthday by posting a heartfelt message about her (see above) on his Instagram page in August.