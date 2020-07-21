Rey Mysterio's eye popping out was reportedly removed by Vince McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules

The Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins was arguably the most uncomfortable match that we have seen in WWE in a long time. The stipulation was that the Superstar has to take out their opponent's eye from its socket to win the match.

It was Seth Rollins who was successful in doing so as he won the match at Extreme Rules this past Sunday. There were reports earlier that there were plans to use CGI effects for the ending of the match, but as we saw at Extreme Rules, WWE chose not to go that route.

As per the reports, the match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins was taped on Sunday afternoon and the initial plans were to use prosthetic makeup to make it look like Rey Mysterio's popped out. But this ending was edited out in the end as Vince McMahon reportedly hated the look of the effect.

Rey Mysterio's WWE status following Extreme Rules

It was earlier reported that Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has expired and he is yet to sign a new contract with the company. Following the match at Extreme Rules where Rey Mysterio "lost his eye", WWE shared an update on his health stating that the medical experts were optimistic that if the damage was not too severe, Rey Mysterio has a chance of maintaining his vision.

UPDATE: @reymysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation following the #EyeForAnEye Match against @WWERollins at #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/YXoSjacnf5 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020

Dave Meltzer had the following to say about Rey Mysterio's status with WWE:

Rey Mysterio, which is the other question everyone has, he has not signed. My gut is still, as it's been all along that he will, but it has not happened yet. So, that finish was because he had not signed. As I mentioned like if he doesn't sign, the obvious finish is that he has to lose, and if he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win. But the reason that they gave that open-ended thing that we may save his eye is in case he does sign. That's their out.

The ending of the match at Extreme Rules was in itself pretty uncomfortable as Seth Rollins popped out Rey Mysterio's eye and then went on to vomit after seeing what he had done.