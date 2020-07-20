Rey Mysterio's reported status with WWE after Extreme Rules

Last night at WWE Extreme Rules, the WWE Universe witnessed one of the most barbaric matches in history. Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins squared off in the promotion's first-ever Eye For An Eye Match.

Heading into WWE Extreme Rules, it was reported that Rey Mysterio hadn't re-signed a contract with the company. In light of Mysterio's uncertain future with the company, the WWE has a backup plan for Seth Rollins' next feud.

Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules

Last night at WWE Extreme Rules, in WWE's first-ever Eye For An Eye Match, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins pushed themselves to the limit in extracting each other's eye out of its socket.

Seth Rollins set the tone for the match when he made his way to the ring with a set of pliers. The two Superstars tried every weapon they could find to pull out the other's eye. In the end, Seth Rollins drove Rey Mysterio eye first into the steel steps, popping his eye right out.

The referee immediately called for the bell and Dominik ran in to take care of his father. Seth Rollins couldn't believe what he had witnessed and vomitted his guts out before making his way to the back.

After the match, the WWE provided an update on Rey Mysterio's health stating that medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision.

Dave Meltzer in his recent Wrestling Observer Radio noted Rey Mysterio's status with the WWE after Extreme Rules.

Rey Mysterio, which is the other question everyone has, he has not signed. My gut is still, as it's been all along that he will, but it has not happened yet. So, that finish was because he had not signed. As I mentioned like if he doesn't sign, the obvious finish is that he has to lose, and if he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win. But the reason that they gave that open-ended thing that we may save his eye is in case he does sign. That's their out.