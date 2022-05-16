6 innovative Rey Mysterio moves since his 2018 WWE return

For over 33 years, the legendary Rey Mysterio has thoroughly entertained millions of people across the globe.

"The Biggest Little Man" has done it all in the ring and is an inspiration for countless wrestlers in modern-era pro-wrestling. Mysterio could well be called a wrestling veteran by now, but he hasn't lost a step and is still at the top of his game.

The vast majority of fans believe that Rey Mysterio has been in a career-best mode since his return to WWE in 2018. With unbelievable shape and conditioning, Rey has been performing like he is 20 years younger.

Ever since his return, he has been quicker and more innovative in the ring. His performances against the likes of Andrade, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles, to name a few, have been his career-best.

In this article, we will dive into the 6 new moves in Rey Mysterio's arsenal that he has performed since his WWE return, leaving everyone amused.

#1 Baseball slide body splash

The impeccable wrestling acumen of Mysterio is such that he transforms something elementary like a baseball slide into a smooth body splash off the apron.

He has wowed fans with this innovative offense since his return to WWE. A body splash is something that a smaller sized wrestler is not supposed to pull off unless you are Rey Mysterio.

#2 Inverted Hurricanrana/ Reverse-rana

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Mysterio dropping the jaws with this precise Reverse-rana Mysterio dropping the jaws with this precise Reverse-rana https://t.co/vrwM8Mwsb8

The pioneer Rey Mysterio has been showcasing this maneuver since his time in the independent scene and decided to break this lethal move out for the first time inside a WWE ring.

He leaps to the shoulders of his opponents from behind and slowly drops himself while hooking his legs off to drop his opponents head-first onto the mat with utmost precision.

#3 Baseball slide into Sunset flip powerbomb

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says The innovation continues... Baseball slide into Sunset flip powerbombThe innovation continues... Baseball slide into Sunset flip powerbomb🙌 The innovation continues... https://t.co/GozW399PHK

In several matches, Mysterio doled out this magnificent transitional move to bewilder the audience by utilizing his wrestling genius and skills to perfection.

The "Master of 619" splashes out off the apron and flipps over to his opponents' heads. Then in the blink of an eye, he holds his opponents by their waist and effectively throws them to the barricade with a solid powerbomb impact.

#4 Springboard Swinging Frankesteiner outside the ring

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Springboard Hurricanrana by the legend Springboard Hurricanrana by the legend 🙌🙌 https://t.co/EJsRDgto42

Although Rey Mysterio has executed a plethora of hurricanrana and distinct variations of Frankesteiner throughout his WWE career, this particular move was a fresh sight for fans to behold.

An innovative blend of athleticism and skill, Mysterio runs towards the second rope and thrusts himself over the ropes using only one hand. Mid-air, he swings and twists his body towards his opponent standing outside the ring to deliver a picture-perfect frankesteiner.

#5 Crucifix Bomb

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Rey Mysterio wowed the crowd with Crucifix Bomb Rey Mysterio wowed the crowd with Crucifix Bomb https://t.co/OFyZimWaVx

Crucifix Bomb was one of the smoothest maneuvers ever performed by Mysterio inside a WWE ring. From the usual Crucifix hold in Lucha Libre, Mysterio manifested a magical move with his sheer brilliance.

While trapped on the shoulders of his opponents, Rey quickly grabs their arms to get into a crucifix position. He then strongly propells his body using his hands to obtain a hard-swinging see-saw momentum, thus planting his opponents down to the mat.

#6 Modified Canadian Destroyer

Mysterio absolutely shocked the WWE Universe by showcasing a modified leaping version of the Canadian Destroyer, one of the most eye-widening moves in pro-wrestling history.

In a contest of flying grapples, Rey Mysterio took a straight high leap to Andrade's shoulders. He then rolled his body mid-air in and propelled his legs off very quickly to make Andrade flip and land viciously head-first onto the canvas.

What are some other new Rey Mysterio moves that you like? Sound off in the comments!

LIVE POLL Q. Is the team of Rey and Dominic Mysterio on the verge of breaking apart in near future? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande