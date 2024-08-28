Rey Mysterio to unmask in public and beg major WWE star for forgiveness amid their issues? Exploring the chances

WWE could book Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to apologize to his son and The Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio, in a dramatic gesture where The Master of 619 lifts his mask to reveal his face as he earnestly seeks forgiveness before the captivated live audience.

Dom Dom is carving out his identity in the Stamford promotion, breaking free from his father's legacy. The former WWE NXT North American Champion has become the most despised heel in the organization, relishing his role as the ultimate villain. Yet, despite his rising notoriety, he has not managed to defeat his father in a one-on-one match. With this ongoing rivalry, a storyline could finally be crafted to allow junior Mysterio to secure a victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

While it might seem unlikely and may not occur soon, Dirty Dom could set the stage for another father-son showdown at a marquee PLE. The 27-year-old could bring a stipulation into play. According to the stipulation, Rey Mysterio would have to unmask himself and apologize to his son if The Master of 619 lost the match.

In a recent interview, the WWE Superstar asserted that he wouldn't stop calling his dad a ''deadbeat'' or forgive him unless Rey bowed down to him in the middle of the ring. Dominik stressed that once he gets that mask, he’ll carry on the legacy and become the greatest Mysterio ever.

"He [Rey Mysterio] would have to publically get on his knees in the middle of the ring in front of me, take off his mask, unmask himself willingly, and hand it to me like he's presenting it to me like some sort of offering and declaring that I'm the greatest Mysterio of all time. And, as he gives it to me, he'll get down and bow to me. I'll take them mask and carry on the legacy as the greatest Mysterio ever," Dom said. [From 16:14 to 16:41]

The concept of a future showdown between the father-son duo is intriguing, but it seems unlikely at the moment because it's just speculation at this point.

Dominik is currently entangled in a rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, if a storyline featuring Rey Mysterio and Dominik unfolds down the line, it’s plausible that The Master of 619 could remove his mask and offer an apology to his son. For now, let’s sit back and see how things develop.

Rey Mysterio hints at a Hair vs. Mask Match

During a recent interview with ComicBook at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Rey Mysterio shared his thoughts on the intriguing prospect of once again stepping into the ring against his son for a singles match.

The former WWE Champion mentioned he’d be willing to put his famous mask on the line against Dominik Mysterio's hair in a potential Hair vs. Mask Match.

"If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez [mustache],” Rey Mysterio said. [H/T ComicBook.com]

This concept is unique, and should it come to fruition, fans would be ecstatic to see a Hair vs. Mask showdown between The Mysterios. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the future.

