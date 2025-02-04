Rhea Ripley to ask Adam Pearce for a huge favor to fix her terrible blunder on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is confidently marching towards WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. This week on RAW, WWE started the qualifying matches for the Women's Elimination Chamber, one of which was between IYO SKY and Liv Morgan. However, she made a huge blunder, and her actions led to the high-stakes match ending in disqualification.

The Eradicator inadvertently squandered IYO's monumental opportunity when she punched Morgan in the head in retaliation. Following this unfortunate event, the Damage CTRL member looked utterly devastated, blaming Mami for what the latter did. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley looked equally disheartened upon realizing that her actions crushed SKY's WrestleMania dreams.

There is a good possibility that the Women's World Champion could confront Adam Pearce next week on RAW, asking for a huge favor. She could request the General Manager to give IYO SKY another opportunity to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Ripley may provide a compelling case, showcasing The Genius of the Sky as a strong contender worthy of receiving another shot.

Driven by a sense of responsibility, Mami may approach Pearce with a heartfelt proposition on RAW next week to rectify the mistake that unfolded last night. The former Judgment Day member is likely consumed by guilt for inadvertently crushing her friend's monumental opportunity, and this potential gesture could be a way to make amends.

Should Rhea Ripley make a plea, Adam Pearce will likely listen to the reigning Women's World Champion. This could eventually lead to IYO SKY getting another chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, Canada. While this would be an intriguing scenario, it is speculation.

Rhea Ripley to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is still two months away, and The Eradicator is all set to walk into The Show of Shows as champion for the second consecutive year. However, fans have wondered who she could face at this year's 'Mania. IYO SKY is the one name that has been rumored to be her potential opponent for quite some time.

WWE has been showcasing a subtle story between Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky on RAW for quite some time. The company appears to be sowing the seeds of a blockbuster match between the two superstars. The speculation on the red brand caught more fire after what transpired between Ripley and SKY this week.

Although the Damage CTRL member has lost her Elimination Chamber qualifying match, she is still expected to return to the Women's World Championship picture. It will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks leading up to Elimination Chamber 2025.

Will the rumors of Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41 come true, or does Triple H have something else in mind for Mami? Only time will tell.

