Rhea Ripley to attack her non-wrestler friend tonight for Dominik? Why Mami can do it

Rhea Ripley has proven time and time again that she will do everything to ensure The Judgment Day comes out on top. She may prove this once again on WWE RAW tonight as Dominik Mysterio goes one-on-one with Ricochet.

Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio had a pleasant meeting last week on Monday Night RAW. However, their getting to know each other was cut short when Ricochet attacked the YouTuber after he insulted Samantha Irwin. Tonight, Dominik will get retribution for his new friend as he faces the former Intercontinental Champion. However, Rhea Ripley may already know who to target to get the latter's attention.

As many wrestling fans may know, Samantha Irwin is not just a WWE announcer but also Ricochet's fiance. Their romantic relationship is something The Eradicator could utilize to take their rival's attention away from Dom. Rhea could intimidate Irwin or use another arsenal in her set.

It was noted that in June this year, Rhea Ripley was entangled in a comedic "love triangle" with Samantha Irwin and Kathy Kelly. During a WWE Live Event, The Eradicator was blowing kisses to Samantha, which made Cathy "jealous." Irwin and the RAW star could run this moment back for the fun of it and enhance the feud and match of Dominik and Ricochet.

Logan and Dominik are former foes turned allies

The Women's World Champion has shared the ring with both men and women in her career. While some have their favorite partners, she has her favorite opponents.

While speaking with Allan and Carly, The Judgment Day member said she loves to face off against girls of the same stature as her. She named Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler, as some of the stars she likes to share the ring with.

"I love it when two big girls go at it, it’s my favorite thing. That’s why I love stepping into the ring with Raquel Rodriguez, that’s why I love stepping in the ring with Shayna Baszler, even Nia Jax. I love that hard-hitting competition,"

Is Ricochet worried about facing Dominik Mysterio tonight with Rhea Ripley at ringside?

The Eradicator being at ringside for any matches involving The Judgment Day members just always ensures they have victory on their side. However, the former Intercontinental Champion is not worried about having the odds stacked against him.

It remains to be seen what will transpire on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

