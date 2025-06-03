Rhea Ripley to back out of Money in the Bank after WWE star puts her out of commission? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is all set for the traditional Women’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7. The Nightmare punched her ticket to MITB, beating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a competitive bout on a previous edition of RAW.

Mami has vowed to win the briefcase and capture the lost title. However, things might end up dramatically for Ripley, and she might have to back out. Ripley’s arch-rival and the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, has had a tough time since she returned to Monday Night RAW, as she has lost two big matches in a row. The latest edition of the red brand saw her lose the final qualifying match for the MITB ladder bout, after Stephanie Vaquer pinned Ivy Nile and secured the final spot.

In a shocking turn of events, Liv Morgan, alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, might attack Rhea Ripley and put the Nightmare out of commission, unable to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder contest. Morgan could then replace Mami using her champion status. Liv and Ripley’s bad blood appears to be a never-ending affair, as both stars recently had a heated face-off at Netflix’s Tudum event.

That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation and analysis based on current storylines and developments, which are subject to change at any time, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE legend talks about the strengths of Rhea Ripley

In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling’s senior editor Bill Apter, Natalya spoke about the strengths of the former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The legendary female superstar spoke highly of Rhea Ripley, saying that she is great and easy to work with, and she loves working with her. Jokingly, when talking about her weakness, Nattie said she had to stop being “s*xy”:

“She knows, she understands that less is more, which is what a lot of the top stars understand. It's about your face, it's about your energy, it's about your vibe. So she is just so great to work, she is just so easy to work with. I love working with her," said Nattie.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Ripley in the coming months.

