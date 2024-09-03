Rhea Ripley beats Roman Reigns on Jey Uso's priority list? 4 things Triple H subtly revealed on WWE RAW this week

Triple H booked an entertaining, action-packed show for WWE RAW after the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. While the red brand's latest episode saw several top superstars pursue new challenges, others reverted to their long-drawn aspirations for the gold.

The show also did a good job establishing potential big matches for the upcoming Bad Blood PLE.

Here, we look at four things Triple H subtly revealed on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Potential plan for Jey Uso before reunion with Roman Reigns

Last night, Rhea Ripley pulled the strings, which led to Jey Uso joining forces with Damian Priest for a tag team match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the main event. The two babyfaces picked up the win, giving The Archer of Infamy a much-needed victory over The Prince.

This win also earned Jey and Damian Priest a legitimate future shot at the World Tag Team Championship. It appears that they may go after the tag team gold before Jey's return to The Bloodline saga is orchestrated. We would likely see The YEET Master prefer a potential alliance with Mami to a reunion with his former Tribal Chief.

#3. No singles titles for Dominik Mysterio just yet

Dominik Mysterio has not held a singles title on the main roster. This week on WWE RAW, he locked horns with Ilj Dragunov and Dragon Lee in an intense Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament Triple Threat Match.

However, ''Daddy Dom's'' title aspirations were dashed due to interference from Damian Priest. Earlier in the show, Dominik accepted Rhea Ripley's challenge for the Women's World Title on behalf of Liv Morgan. Hence, the RAW Superstar may continue playing a pivotal role in the ongoing feud between The Nightmare and The Miracle Kid in the coming weeks before setting his sights on a singles title.

#2. Sami Zayn pursues the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn returned to WWE TV last night and immediately set his sights on reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General successfully defended his gold against Randy Orton in an epic main event at Bash in Berlin. The Imperium leader bragged about his latest victory and subsequent legacy when Zayn revealed himself as the next challenger.

It is worth noting that Sami Zayn ended Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title reign at WrestleMania XL. The erstwhile Honorary Uce now hopes to beat Gunther again to win the one title that has eluded him throughout his career. Like Jey Uso, this championship feud will likely keep Sami involved on the red brand before he, too, joins The Bloodline Civil War, owing to his history with the faction and Roman Reigns.

#1. Brutal personal feud to finally end at Bad Blood

Before Sami Zayn declared his intentions to go after the World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk had expressed his desire to go after Gunther's title. The Best in The World declared his plan immediately after winning against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin and insisted that the rivalry with The Scottish Warrior had ended.

However, McIntyre had other intentions, as he confirmed that his rivalry with CM Punk was far from over. Frustrated from his loss at WWE Bash in Berlin, McIntyre unleashed a ruthless attack on The Straight Edge Superstar before regaining and breaking the latter's bracelet. He also shoved the beads of the bracelet in Punk's mouth.

Punk is bound to return with a strong reaction next week, which will likely set up the third and final match of their trilogy at Bad Blood. Considering their rivalry and the build-up, we may see the two stars lock horns in a Hell in a Cell Match in the main event of the upcoming Premium Live Event.

