Rhea Ripley to betray Dominik Mysterio and turn babyface to team up with 17-time champion? Exploring her potential exit from The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been a hot topic of discussion ever since WWE aligned the current Women's World Champion with "Dirty" Dom in The Judgment Day. However, could The Eradicator turn on ex-con Dom in the coming days due to a 17-time champion?

The star in question is The Rock. The Brahma Bull made a surprise appearance on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW last week. The People's champion confronted Jinder Mahal before teasing a potential match against Roman Reigns.

Following that, The Rock was seen holding Rhea Ripley's title in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. Later, The People's Champion took to social media to heap huge praise on The Eradicator.

The Rock's post received a positive response from Rhea Ripley, who hailed The Great One as a legend before expressing her gratitude towards him.

Expand Tweet

The recent turn of events has led fans to speculate about Ripley's potential face turn. There have been murmurs that The Eradicator could turn on Dom and exit the heel faction to join forces with The Rock.

However, this seems far-fetched as Mami and The Great One are currently set on two separate paths. Hence, the current Women's World Champion betraying Dominik only to team up with The Rock would be strange and serve no purpose.

Moreover, Ripley is rumored to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, and the company turning her face before that potential match seems highly unlikely.

Rhea Ripley on if R-Truth is a part of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently gave fans clarity on R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, The Eradicator said that the veteran is not a part of her faction. Ripley further shared her thoughts on the reunion of Awesome Truth.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," she said. [2:08 - 2:59]

You can check out the entire episode below:

While Truth isn't currently a part of The Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see whether things change in the coming days.

Do you want Rhea Ripley to turn face? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.