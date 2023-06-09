Rhea Ripley could break 20-year record if she steps into the ring with fellow WWE Superstar following recent altercation

Rhea Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, despite the fact that she is a RAW Superstar. The Nightmare has been stepping up her game over the past few weeks and has even had a recent altercation with the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Ripley was on the side of The Judgment Day when she was ejected from ringside last week on RAW, which then allowed AJ Styles and Rollins to pick up the win.

There has since been quite the debate online about Ripley and whether is ready to step up to Seth Rollins.

It has been 21 years since a woman has challenged for the WWE Championship, with Fabulous Moolah and Stephanie McMahon both coming up short back in 2002.

#WWERaw the way seth rollins and rhea ripley recreated this shawn michaels/ melina moment. the way seth rollins and rhea ripley recreated this shawn michaels/ melina moment.🙌#WWERaw https://t.co/Puxq6e9adT

At the time, Stephanie had the boost of being the boss's daughter, and many believed that she could have walked out with the title in a triple threat against Chris Jericho and Triple H.

Of course, this wasn't the case, and still, history awaits the first-ever female World Champion.

Rhea Ripley has been pushing the glass ceiling in WWE

Rhea Ripley is the only female wrestler on the current roster who is worthy of challenging for the World title and making history by becoming the first female World Champion.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has already proved that she can hold her own against several male stars on the roster and has become her on-screen boyfriend's personal bodyguard in recent weeks.

It's only a matter of time before WWE gives her the ball and allows her to run with it. The Nightmare could run through several members of the roster and challenge for the company's biggest title.

Do you think Rhea Ripley could make WWE history by winning the main Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

