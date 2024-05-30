Rhea Ripley can only trust one member of The Judgment Day who proved his worth on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has not appeared on Monday Night RAW since she was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship on April 15. Since then, The Judgment Day has been experiencing a rough period, and it is likely the faction will split soon.

Dominik Mysterio interfered twice in Liv Morgan's title matches against Becky Lynch, but his plan backfired, and Morgan is now the Women's World Champion. At the same time, it appears that Morgan has approached Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as her plan to take everything away from The Eradicator continues.

Still, it appears that one member of The Judgment Day has remained loyal to Rhea Ripley, and this is no other than the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Damian Priest is aware of Liv Morgan's plan to split The Judgment Day

Damian Priest has been aware of what Liv Morgan is trying to do in The Judgment Day and this was clear during his segment with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The reigning champion talked to both his stablemates and was looking at Balor when he told him that he was 'too busy talking to Liv'. At the moment, Priest is the only one who hasn't gotten in touch with the new Women's World Champion and is trying to keep things together within the faction.

WWE unlikely to split Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are considered the Terror Twins of WWE and have emerged as two of the top stars in the company. They have made The Judgment Day the top faction in the company and it appears unlikely that the creative team will split them anytime soon.

Thus, fans can expect them to stick together and start recruiting new members once Rhea is back from her injury.

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest could start a feud with Liv Morgan and Finn Balor

Finn Balor is still with The Judgment Day, but his recent talks with Liv Morgan could indicate that he is turning on The Archer of Infamy and siding with Morgan.

In that scenario, fans could see Balor challenging Priest for the title and Ripley returning to take revenge on Liv Morgan. Should this happen, a new feud will begin, which could lead to tag team action as well.

