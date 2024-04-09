Who are The Terror Twins in WWE? Know all about the duo taking over RAW

The Terror Twins have officially taken over Monday Night RAW after Damian Priest became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley also successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on Night One.

The co-leaders of The Judgment Day have called themselves The Terror Twins several times on social media, but they also teased it for the first time during the RAW after 'Mania.

Back in May 2023, Rhea Ripley referred to Damian Priest as her Terror Twin on X. She did the same when she wished the 41-year-old champion a happy birthday. Her last reference was after Night Two of Mania 40.

"Great weekend for the Terror Twins! Great weekend for The Nightmares!" Rhea Ripley wrote on X.

Rhea Ripley says Damian Priest came up with the 'Mami' nickname in WWE

Aside from The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley's latest nickname is Mami. Even during the build-up for her match against Becky Lynch, she referred a lot to the Mami vs. The Man feud.

Still, it appears that the nickname 'Mami' wasn't her idea. Instead, it was her Terror Twin in WWE, Damian Priest, who came up with the idea.

"I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt and I came out with 'I'm Your Papi' shirt, just to see what the hell was going to happen from that. That was a me call and just me doing something that I thought was right and I wanted to stir the pot a little bit. I started the whole Papi thing, I got told I couldn't be Papi, so Priest was like, 'Well, you're Mami.' I was like, 'Da*n straight I'm Mami. We're going to roll with that.' The Mami thing makes me feel comfortable. I just got out there and I'm a child version of myself," she said during an appearance on NotSamWrestling with Sam Roberts (h/t Fightful).

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE over the past year, and things are expected to further improve now that The Terror Twins have become champions.

