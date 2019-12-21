Rhea Ripley credits SmackDown Superstar for NXT Women's Championship win

Greg Bush News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019

The Riptide felt around the world

The Nightmare known as Rhea Ripley took part in the biggest moment in all of professional wrestling this week. Ripley was able to capture the NXT Women's Championship in the main event of NXT this past Wednesday, putting away Shayna Baszler, arguably the most dominant NXT Women's Champion in the title's history, in epic fashion.

A massive avalanche Riptide put away the Queen of Spades, finally ending her second reign. After conquering Baszler, Ripley became the first Superstar to ever hold both the NXT Women's Championship and NXT UK Women's Championship.

It was a pretty incredible moment, with fans at Full Sail University standing on their feet roaring with glee for the new champ. However, Ripley wasn't entirely sure how the end would go, and was quite nervous going into it.

Rhea Ripley got help from the Swiss Superman

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ripley revealed that she was struggling with the finish of the match leading up to Wednesday. Apparently she and Baszler had been at the PC trying to think of an epic way to wrap up their war, when the former US Champion made the save.

My finisher Riptide is hard enough to do in the ring, let alone on two little ropes, and Cesaro helped me figure out how to do it from there. We were at the PC struggling with it and he came out of nowhere to help.

That avalanche Riptide will go down as a career defining moment for Rhea Ripley, and to hear that Cesaro had a helping hand in the finish just makes it all the more worthwhile.