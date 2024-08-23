Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to help 39-year-old star dethrone top WWE champion on RAW? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest may play a pivotal role in assisting a 38-year-old superstar in his quest to dethrone Bron Breakker as the Intercontinental Champion. The star in question is Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey will enter the number-one contender tournament for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's RAW. He will chase his first singles title in the Stamford-based promotion. If he advances in the tournament, the chance of winning gets real, opening up the possibility for him to take down Breakker and grab the prestigious title.

The Terror Twins may assist Jey in his quest for the title by helping him topple the reigning champion. Their motivation to support Jey could be rooted in The Eradicator's previous ties with the former Bloodline member.

In case you missed it, there was a romance angle teased between Rhea Ripley and Jey a few weeks ago. It all started when Uso arrived at the red brand. He was continuously approached by The Judgment Day faction to join them. However, he refused the offer time and time again. This eventually set up a match between Uso and Dominik Mysterio. Jey ended up beating Dom, and after the win, he made a "call me" gesture towards Ripley, letting her know she should hit him up.

Uso also stated in a backstage interview that the former Women's World Champion should reach out to her, suggesting that Dom Dom isn't the right fit for her. Additionally, Rhea Ripley brought up Uso during the SummerSlam 2024 Kickoff event, casually remarking that he was "alright."

The primary motivation for Rhea Ripley and Priest to assist Jey Uso in his quest for the championship lies in their need for allies to battle The Judgment Day faction. By supporting Uso, The Terror Twins can secure his loyalty in the eventual showdown against their old faction. At the moment this is all mere speculation and only time will tell how the story develops.

Sami Zayn could join Jey Uso to help Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator got backstabbed by their Judgment Day stablemates during the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. Ever since then, they've been facing off against the faction, but they are outnumbered and could use some backup. In this scenario, Sami Zayn could also join his former Bloodline stablemate to assist The Terror Twins.

Both Uso and Zayn are on the verge of working together as a team. Recently, Jey was spotted hyping up his old buddy before his match against Bron Brekker. They've also dropped some hints about chasing the World Tag Team Titles, which are currently in the hands of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

