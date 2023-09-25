Rhea Ripley to ditch Dominik Mysterio in favor of 38-year-old star on WWE RAW? Exploring massive twist

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are ride or die, but it seems Mami has developed a fondness for a fellow WWE RAW star. It is possible that said star’s involvement could cause the Women’s World Champion to ditch her Dom Dom.

The star in question is none other than Jey Uso. The 38-year-old star has been flirting with Rhea Ripley on Instagram of late. He’s even tagged Dominik Mysterio in one of his stories.

She could return to RAW this week to address the issues between Jey Uso and The Judgment Day. Moreover, The Eradicator could convince the former Bloodline member to join her faction, showing she’s far more persuasive in her attempt at getting people to join the top stable on WWE RAW.

Rhea and Jey have crossed paths numerous times in the past. The Eradicator prevented Main Event Jey from hitting his signature superkick on Dominik by getting in the past. Jey stopped in his tracks as Mami dared him to superkick her.

Rhea Ripley to be in Dominik Mysterio’s corner for a huge match on WWE RAW? Analyzing the possibility

Rhea Ripley was brutally assaulted by Nia Jax after she successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW. The attack left her with bruised ribs.

She is expected to make her televised return this week on the red brand. Rhea might be in Dominik Mysterio’s corner for his NXT North American Championship match against Dragon Lee. The two had previously met for the title on the August 8, 2023, episode of the white and gold brand.

It remains to be seen how the rematch between Dom and Lee for the NXT North American Championship will go down tonight on RAW.