Rhea Ripley to ditch her goth makeup? Making sense of what we've seen

Rhea Ripley has gained mainstream popularity due to her unique look. Not only is she a dominating presence inside the ring, but her goth and dark makeup also make sure she stands out even when not performing. However, some may wonder if this look has taken a sabbatical after recent house shows.

Rhea Ripley began her WWE journey in 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic, and later made NXT UK her home until 2019. When she started at the Stamford-based promotion, she had a long, blond hair. In 2018, she debuted her short, dark hair looked. She had several piercings and tattoos when she made the main roster. Her style has made her stand out, so it's hard to believe she plans to step away from it.

For those wondering, Rhea Ripley won't be ditching her goth makeup anytime soon. She doesn't use the look during house shows because she mainly dons the look on live television. Additionally, it takes a long time to do her look and might not be worth it if fans could barely see it due to the lack of cameras when she's performing.

Why didn't Rhea Ripley begin her WWE career with short hair?

Ripley: Then vs Now

Although it looked like the Australian star was made for her current look, this was something she initially did not use. Fortunately, she got encouragement to make a significant change in her appearance.

Rhea Ripley revealed that she has always wanted to cut her hair short but was scared to do it as she uses it to hide herself. However, she was encouraged by people at the Performance Center after they said she would look good with it.

"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it.' And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter,"

Which WWE legend is Rhea Ripley often compared to?

Although Rhea is one of the most unique stars in WWE today, fans often find similarities between her and Chyna. Aside from their looks, both women are incredibly dominating and have impressive strength.

