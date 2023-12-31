Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to break up, 10-time World Champion to retire? 5 bold predictions for WWE RAW in 2024

WWE had an excellent year in 2023, with several of its top superstars featured in unforgettable storylines. Monday Night RAW drew complaints over repetitive segments involving The Judgment Day. But the red brand also showcased several top babyfaces who did well to retain balance.

The quality of the product showed consistent improvement throughout the year, with weekly must-watch episodes over the last few months. 2024 promises to be an even bigger year for WWE RAW, and the Triple H-led creative team could have shocking plans in store for the show.

Here, we make five bold predictions for WWE RAW in 2024 involving the biggest names on the red brand. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio part ways on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship has been one of the most widely celebrated angles shown on WWE television this year. They share a beautiful chemistry and have delivered several memorable moments in their ongoing romance. But the creative team could pull off an unexpected end to their relationship by scripting a breakup on RAW.

The Eradicator and Dominik are the only two members of The Judgment Day who have not shown signs of betrayal towards each other. Then, parting ways would undoubtedly account for a huge surprise and may become one of the defining moments for RAW in 2024.

#2 Brock Lesnar returns for retirement feud

Brock Lesnar last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes. He acknowledged his opponent after suffering defeat against The American Nightmare, scripting a beautiful end to their trilogy. Fans have loved his recent run where Lesnar plays Lesnar, being at his humorous best while remaining The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar could look to hang up his boots this year, and he may find his final opponent on RAW. Fans have shown a massive interest in Lesnar vs. Gunther, and the Intercontinental Champion himself expressed his desire to face The Beast.

We could see Lesnar eventually challenge the Imperium leader for the Intercontinental Championship. Their title feud could also set up a deserving retirement match for the veteran in WWE, should he bid farewell to the squared circle.

#3 Jey Uso starts his WrestleMania feud with Jimmy Uso

One of the biggest betrayals in WWE this year saw Jimmy Uso turn on his brother and prevent him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. A heartbroken Jey Uso 'left' but returned on the red brand, away from his brother, upon Cody Rhodes' insisting.

Both brothers have maintained distance from each other, barring Jimmy's interferences when Jey and Rhodes were chasing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, the two could cross paths in the men's Royal Rumble match, where they will likely be responsible for one elimination.

This could set the stage for a massive brother-versus-brother feud that might see Jey and Jimmy regularly appearing on each other's brands.

If booked right, this rivalry could set the stage for a huge Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania 40. This would undoubtedly allow Jey to establish himself as one of the most significant threats in the world championship picture on the red brand.

#4 Chad Gable ends Gunther's historic reign in WWE

Gunther had an incredible year in WWE in 2023, becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. The Imperium leader met one of his most formidable challengers in Chad Gable. Not to forget, Gable impressed everyone backstage when he took on The Ring General, and many hope to see him end the latter's dominant title reign.

Given his recent booking, fans will likely see WWE potentially trusting Chad Gable for the job and pushing him as a tough singles competitor that does justice to his in-ring skills. 2024 could be the year when Triple H brings the most out of the former Olympian, who has drawn fond comparisons to legendary superstar Kurt Angle.

#5 Sami Zayn scripts the ultimate underdog story

There is no doubt that Sami Zayn's involvement in The Bloodline saga accounted for one of the best stories ever told in wrestling. Last year, he won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the WrestleMania main event alongside his best friend Kevin Owens. After losing the title and KO's subsequent move to SmackDown, Zayn remained one of the biggest babyfaces on RAW.

The creative could revamp his popularity by pushing him as the underdog in the World Heavyweight Championship picture on the red brand. He deserves a world title run, and 2024 may see Zayn chase the gold.

Since the World Heavyweight Championship is often actively defended on shows, there is a higher chance of Sami Zayn finding success in his title pursuits here than Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

