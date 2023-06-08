Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could have a massive mixed tag team match against this duo in WWE, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of a mixed tag team match featuring Nick Aldis and Mickie James against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

It's no secret that Dominik and Ripley's pairing is one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE's programming. The two are always at ringside during each other's matches, providing timely assistance whenever required.

The Judgment Day members have also competed in a few mixed tag team matches, where they got to demonstrate their off-the-charts chemistry inside the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared an interesting pitch for Dominik and Ripley. The veteran journalist said that if WWE were to bring in Nick Aldis and his wife, Mickie James, they could engage in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

"What I think Nick Aldis would be great at doing would be a double shot. If they bring in Nick Aldis and bring Mickie James, his wife, back with him, get her involved in one of the hot ladies' feuds that he somehow gets mixed up in, and then one of the ladies or men come up with a tag team match with Mickie James and Nick Aldis against Rhea Ripley and Dominik," said Bill Apter. [4:45 - 5:13]

Check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley on her pairing with Dominik Mysterio

In an interview a few weeks ago, The Eradicator revealed that she had doubts about her on-screen pairing with Dominik in WWE in the beginning.

Ripley explained that before she and Dominik Mysterio joined Judgment Day, they barely interacted, only having small talk whenever they bumped into each other. She added that they quickly struck a chord, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," Ripley said.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley appeared in a segment on this week's WWE RAW, where they had a verbal showdown with Cody Rhodes.

Do you see Nick Aldis and Mickie James showing up in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes