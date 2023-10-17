Rhea Ripley to face current WWE champion at Survivor Series? Why it's possible following RAW

Rhea Ripley was part of a massive match at Survivor Series last year. Mami sided with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross against Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. It seems WWE might have teased The Eradicator’s match for the November PLE on RAW tonight.

Becky Lynch was seen telling Indi Hartwell that she’ll talk to General Manager Adam Pearce for an NXT Women’s Championship match. The Man then bumped into The Eradicator. Both women had their titles on their shoulders.

It is possible that tonight’s confrontation could lead to a Champion versus Champion match between Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2023.

For those unaware, Lynch won the title from Tiffany Stratton on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT. She has since successfully defended the championship against Natalya and Tegan Nox. The Man’s next title defense is slated for Halloween Havoc on October 24, 2023.

On the other hand, Ripley last defended the Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator retained her title following an interference from Nia Jax.

What happened after Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler collided on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley squared off against Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on WWE RAW. Both were down when Nia Jax decided to show up. However, the Irresistible Force was stopped in her tracks by Raquel Rodriguez.

As the women brawled outside, Zoey Stark also arrived to take out Jax with a splash. Rodriguez shoved Stark inside the ring. The interference forced the referee to rule the match between Ripley and Baszler, a DQ win for The Eradicator.

The segment ended with Zoey Stark standing tall inside the ring. It remains to be seen if the confrontation will lead to a match between the women at Crown Jewel 2023.