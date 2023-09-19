Reason why WWE rejected Becky Lynch's big idea - Reports

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch allegedly suggested a creative idea to WWE ahead of this week's RAW. However, her pitch was rejected by the company due to a sole reason, per a recent report.

The Man won the NXT Women's Title from Tiffany Stratton last week and was scheduled to defend her gold on Monday's RAW. On the show, The Man was confronted by Natalya. The Queen of Harts claimed that Lynch had stolen chances from many up-and-coming talents during her time in the developmental brand.

The war of words ultimately led to a NXT Women's Championship match between the two. Lynch successfully retained her title against Natalya following a back-and-forth contest. However, if a recent report is to be believed, The Man initially wanted to defend her gold against a different talent.

According to a report by BWE, Natalya was picked as Becky Lynch's challenger for the NXT Women's Championship last night on RAW as a 'token of appreciation' for her recent hard work. The Man had pitched to put her title on the line against Tegan Nox, but the creative team apparently believed the latter wasn't the best choice for the bout.

Wrestling veteran believes Becky Lynch's recent feud was an absolute waste of money

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Man's rivalry with Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer and Lynch started feuding soon after WrestleMania 39. Their program concluded at Payback 2023 with a hard-hitting Steel Cage match.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that the rivalry did not elevate Lynch to a higher position in the company and deemed the program a "waste of money."

"Whatever they did with Trish Stratus should have helped to elevate Becky Lynch more, and it did not. And that, to me, is a waste of money. That's an absolute waste of money. If Becky did not come out of this at a higher point than she was prior, then it was an awful lot of waste of money," Russo said.

Only time will tell who will be the next challenger for Lynch after she bested The Queen of Harts on the red brand.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch vs. Natalya once again?