Rhea Ripley is the face of Monday Night RAW: What was the champion up to 10 years ago?

Rhea Ripley has been running Monday Night Raw for weeks. Mami is undoubtedly one of the top stars on the red brand and her popularity only continues to grow. This year marks the Nightmare’s 10th anniversary in the business. That raises the question: What was Rhea up to a decade ago?

Rhea Ripley was a newcomer in the wrestling industry 10 years ago. The Australian began her journey as a wrestler in Riot City Wrestling in her home country. Her time in the promotion saw her win the RCW Women’s Championship on two separate occasions.

Rhea also competed in New Horizon Pro Wrestling. She entered the promotion’s Global Conflict Tournament on May 24, 2014. Ripley was eliminated in the first round by former Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez.

WWE would finally recognize her work on the independent circuit by offering her a contract in 2017. The Nightmare made her debut for the sports and entertainment juggernaut at the inaugural Mae Young Classic later the same year.

The real-life Demi Bennett didn’t get much far in the first Mae Young Classic, losing to Dakota Kai in the second round. However, she returned to the 2018 edition of the event with a meaner look and an aggressive attitude. Despite her new attitude, Rhea lost to IYO SKY in the semi-finals.

WWE would bring her over to London for their NXT UK brand. The Eradicator competed in an eight-woman tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion. She would go on to defeat Toni Storm in the finals. The rest was history.

Rhea Ripley gets new title on Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley was part of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Mami kicked off the show with Dominik Mysterio. The duo joined Adam Pearce inside the ring for a title reveal ceremony. The matchmaker presented The Nightmare with the WWE Women’s World Championship belt.

Dominik Mysterio stepped in to put the title around his Mami’s waist. With the segment, WWE officially rebranded their top women’s titles on both RAW and SmackDown. For those unaware, Asuka had a similar ceremony last Friday on SmackDown.

As of this writing, the two women aren't booked to defend their titles at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. It remains to be seen if Triple H will add the title matches to the card for the July 1st premium live event in London.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes