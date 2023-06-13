Rhea Ripley gets a new title on RAW? Details on WWE's bifurcation of the women's titles

Rhea Ripley kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW with Dominik Mysterio. Mami entered the ring to receive a brand new women’s title. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day was awarded the Women’s World Championship by Adam Pearce in the opening segment of the flagship show.

With this segment, WWE has now officially rebranded its top Women’s titles on both RAW and SmackDown. Asuka was awarded the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown last Friday. For those unaware, the Empress of Tomorrow defeated Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, had defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. Both Rhea and then-RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair switched brands as part of the WWE Draft 2023.

It is worth mentioning that RAW now has the Men's and Women's World titles, whereas SmackDown carries the Undisputed titles. The World Championship belts are similar in design except for the color scheme on the exterior as well as some minor differences. The same goes for the Undisputed titles.

Even Asuka's plate has the words "Women's Undisputed Champion" carved on it. The SmackDown superstar was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair last Friday. The two will meet for the title on the June 30 episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes interrupts Rhea Ripley’s segment on RAW

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio kicked off RAW for a huge segment. The Judgment Day stars joined Adam Pearce inside the ring, where the WWE matchmaker unveiled the Women’s World Championship for Mami to hold high above her head.

Dom Dom put the belt around his Mami’s waist. Things were going smoothly for the power couple until Cody Rhodes showed up. The American Nightmare implied that Brock Lesnar didn't have the courage to face him for the third time.

Cody and Dominik got into a war of words, which ended with the 2023 Royal Rumble winner challenging the 26-year-old star to a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London. Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge on ex-Con Dom’s behalf and told Cody they’ll see him on July 1.

