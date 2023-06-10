WWE introduces Roman Reigns' equivalent title on SmackDown? All you need to know about the new championship!

Roman Reigns was awarded a new title last week on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was presented with the brand new undisputed championship. Tonight, fans witnessed the unveiling of a new WWE Women’s Championship on the blue brand.

The new title was awarded to Asuka on SmackDown this week. With the introduction of the new women's title, the company officially rebranded the RAW Women’s Championship that was held by Asuka on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The new WWE Women's Championship has been revealed on #SmackDown ! What do you think of @WWEAsuka 's NEW Championship? BREAKING: The new WWE Women's Championship has been revealed on #SmackDown! What do you think of @WWEAsuka's NEW Championship? https://t.co/ob7WDYnwZa

For those unaware, the WWE Draft 2023 has led the top women’s titles and their holders switching. This created a lot of confusion as then-RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair got drafted to SmackDown and her blue brand counterpart Rhea Ripley to the red brand.

Fightful Select reported that there had been discussions within the company to simplify the belts. It was also noted that the introduction of the new title on SmackDown “wasn’t an accident” as many people had previously thought it to be.

The company is expected to introduce a new women’s championship for the RAW brand as well. The new title will reportedly be called the Women’s World Championship.

WWE proceeding to unify another set of titles?

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were on SmackDown this week. The duo were in the middle of their promo when they were interrupted by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

The Queen of Spades said the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship were created because of her. She added that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn should learn a thing or two about the titles from her. Ronda proposed a title unification bout.

Alba Fyre said they accept and proceeded to take out the main roster women’s tag team champions. The match between the two teams will take place on the June 23, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

