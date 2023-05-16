Rhea Ripley could fall apart with Dominik Mysterio due to Judgment Day reportedly getting a new member

The Judgment Day could be getting a new member, according to a report. The tight-knit four-person group has been dominant for a while. They are very synchronized with each other and on the same page. Could the addition of another member shake up the whole system and create some issues?

This week, JD McDonagh appeared on WWE TV as part of the Battle Royal, but was unsuccessful. He was also part of a video package hyping up his arrival on RAW.

The report stated that the star was slated to possibly join The Judgment Day. There were apparently a lot of discussions to have him join the popular heel faction.

While he's still new to RAW, joining a group with all the momentum, such as The Judgment Day, would get him off to a hot start. However, it might cause some other issues.

The addition of a new member to an established group always changes the dynamic. So far, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have mostly been paired together, while Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been seen as another pair. All four have come together when needed, but the stars have been aligned in these two groups mostly.

With JD McDonagh possibly arriving, Rhea Ripley might choose to welcome him to the group. Dominik being the youngest member might feel insecure if his "Mami" gets close to McDonagh. This would naturally lead to some conflict and might even see the two fall apart.

Dominik is an extremely hot heel at the moment, but Ripley could very well be against any form of jealousy from the star. As a result, there could be a rift in The Judgment Day.

Judgment Day leader Finn Balor lost his chance to become the new World Heavyweight Champion last week on RAW

Last week, Finn Balor almost got a step closer to bringing another title to the group. He was in the semi-final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and faced Seth Rollins.

However, he was not able to beat the star and lost out on his opportunity. He came very close, but eventually, it was not enough.

Priest and Balor have both been attempting to bring more titles to the group, and with the arrival of McDonagh, hopefully, they will be able to do exactly that.

