Rhea Ripley to finally face top star at Survivor Series 17 months after WWE canceled their dream match? Exploring the potential

Could Rhea Ripley have a dream match at WWE Survivor Series 2023? That is the belief of many fans following the events of Friday Night SmackDown. Not only is the bout a dream match, but it is one that nearly happened in the past but could not come to fruition due to unfortunate circumstances.

Prior to Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over the creative direction of WWE, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were set to have a matchup at Money in the Bank 2022. Many felt that the bout should have been built up more, but an unfortunate injury to The Eradicator stopped it from taking place anyway.

Fast forward to the present, Bianca Belair returned to Friday Night SmackDown. The EST saved Charlotte Flair from a beatdown by Bayley and IYO SKY. This could point to Belair being the one to dethrone The Genius of the Sky.

Belair is always chasing after gold, but dethroning the woman who cashed in on her at WWE SummerSlam would be definitely sweet. If Bianca manages to win the coveted title back, that would be a huge step forward in her career.

Survivor Series is the next Premium Live Event after Crown Jewel. If the company opts for a Champion vs. Champion, RAW vs. SmackDown match, Belair vs. Ripley may finally take place on a major stage.

Brand warfare may be back for WWE Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair is an absolute dream match if it comes to fruition, but it will depend on several variables, including Belair winning the gold. Regardless of what happens between them, it does appear that brand warfare is returning.

During SmackDown last week, Triple H announced that Adam Pearce is the new General Manager of RAW, and Nick Aldis will run SmackDown. Both men seemed interested in friendly competition.

However, things began to look a lot less friendly on WWE SmackDown this week. Jey Uso appeared on SmackDown to get revenge on his twin for Jimmy's attack on RAW. Aldis snapped, scolding Jey for appearing on the blue brand. Moreover, Nick fined Jey and ultimately kicked both Uso and Adam Pearce out of the building.

Pearce was seemingly there because he predicted some issues arising from Jimmy's attack on RAW. Regardless, the immediate hostility between the two General Managers certainly enforces the idea that brand warfare has returned to WWE.

Adam Pearce interestingly mentioned letting "the games begin." While that is a common phrase, the use of it ahead of the rumored WarGames Match returning to Survivor Series is something to keep an eye on.

