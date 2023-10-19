Rhea Ripley to be forced to break up with Dominik Mysterio soon? Exploring the possible series of events 

Since combining forces, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been a power couple in WWE. The chemistry between the two is widely appreciated by fans, which is why Ripley and Dominik have received a significant push.

While everything seems to be going right for the duo, there is a chance Rhea Ripley could be forced to break up with Dominik Mysterio. The reason behind the split could be Logan Paul. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Paul will make his return to confront Rey Mysterio.

Paul and Mysterio are expected to plant the seeds for a potential match at Crown Jewel. If that happens, the 28-year-old YouTuber would not only be up against Rey but also the Latino World Order. Naturally, The Maverick would need some backup.

This is where Paul could turn to Dominik Mysterio for help. The reason why he might request Dominik's assistance could be attributed to him expressing a desire to team up with The Judgment Day member on his podcast. If this happens, The Maverick could steal "Dirty" Dom from Ripley and The Judgment Day.

While the angle is speculative, Dominik and Paul could kickstart a rivalry with LWO on SmackDown if it happens. Given that Survivor Series is around the corner, it would be interesting to see a match between these two teams since Dominik and Rey share a unique equation.

WWE legend wants to face Dominik Mysterio in a special match

For those following WWE, the history between Rey and Dominik Mysterio is not hidden. Since Dominik turned his back on the Hall of Famer, the duo has had a serious problem with each other. While The Master of the 619 seemingly concluded the rivalry with a victory over "Dirty" Dom at WrestleMania 39, it seems the win only settled things temporarily.

Somewhere in his mind, Rey still wants to compete in a match against Dominik Mysterio. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the legend was asked about having a Hair vs. Mask bout against Dominik. The United States Champion ecstatically answered:

"Why not? I would love that. I don't think we've ever seen that here, hair versus mask. Imagine him bald."

It won't be surprising to see WWE book a contest on similar lines since Rey is interested in it. Regardless, The Master of the 619 and Dominik are expected to clash in some capacity in the future.

