Rhea Ripley to form her new team by having two superstars turn heel at WWE Evolution? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2. Mami is currently on a mission to regain her place at the top of the women's division. The Australian star defeated Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions and was chosen by IYO on the following week's episode of RAW as her opponent this Sunday in Atlanta.
While many fans think Ripley could return to being a heel, there is also a possibility that she forms a new team at the all-women's premium live event. The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the reunion of The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka came to the aid of Kairi Sane during an attack by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Rerez.
Later on that night, Adam Pearce announced that The Kabuki Warriors would represent RAW in a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution 2. They will be facing Zaria and Sol Ruca from NXT, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from SmackDown, and Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Rerez.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Following this announcement, Ripley could have Asuka and Sane turn heel and betray IYO SKY during the championship bout, in a massive twist. Interestingly, she could then dethrone SKY and form a new team with The Kabuki Warriors.
In another shocking possibility, Mami might return the favor and help the duo secure the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This would immediately make her faction incredibly powerful, with almost all the gold on the red brand.
However, the angle above is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Evolution 2.
The Kabuki Warriors to secure the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution 2?
The Kabuki Warriors are back together after losing the Women's Tag Team Titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash 2024. Following their reunion on the latest episode of WWE RAW, they are set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the titles, but in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution 2.
That said, there is a possibility the duo could pull off a massive win at the all-women's premium live event. After being assaulted by the Women's Tag Team Champions on the red brand, The Kabuki Warriors seem to be on a mission to get their retribution on the champs, and winning the titles could be their ultimate goal.
While the abovementioned scenario might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars at Evolution 2.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!