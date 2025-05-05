Rhea Ripley to form tag team with 6-time WWE champion after recent developments on RAW? Exploring the possibility

In the weeks that have followed the incredible Triple Threat Match featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, fans have witnessed the rekindling of an alliance between Ripley and SKY on Monday Night RAW. The Damage CTRL member is a one-time Women's World Champion, a one-time WWE Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a three-time tag team champion.

The friendly relationship between the reigning champion and the woman she beat for the title disintegrated on the Road to WrestleMania after Bianca Belair's involvement in the proceedings. But with The EST currently out of action due to an injury and Giulia and Roxanne Perez's alliance targeting the duo on RAW recently, Ripley and SKY seem to be mending their differences, and recent developments suggest this could be more than just a one-off team-up.

In a certain sense, Damage CTRL has crumbled after injuries to both Asuka and Kairi Sane and now Dakota Kai’s release. An influx of NXT talent leaves the underdog babyface in a rather vulnerable position. This was illustrated by Giulia and Roxanne Perez's mid-match attack on IYO and NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer on RAW after WrestleMania, only for Rhea Ripley to make the save. Meanwhile, the Women's World Champion returned the favor last week by making the save for The Eradicator.

Pairing Ripley and IYO in the short term offers several benefits. Firstly, it serves as a great introduction for Giulia and Roxanne Perez, directly introducing two future potential megastars to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW. A tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month would be an excellent showcase for both women and might also set one of them up for a future world title shot.

It will also add much-needed depth to Rhea Ripley's character, especially following her post-match backstage promo when she lost the Women's World Championship in March. Ripley detailed her struggles with being alone following Damian Priest's move to SmackDown. This might either mean a genuine want of connection with The Genius of The Sky or a ploy to earn back the latter's trust and get close to what the Australian believes is her title. Either way, it sets the stage for a possible heel turn down the line.

As for IYO SKY, she will become the centerpiece of an intricate story with multiple stars and high stakes, as the world champion ought to be.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY! [Image from Getty]

Stylistically, this is a duo of polar opposites, which, considering their abilities, could make their in-ring chemistry electric. Rhea Ripley brings her power, while IYO SKY brings her aerial brilliance to the table. The fan favorites could wreak havoc on the women’s tag division, especially in a landscape that’s desperate for new star pairings.

If things click, this could certainly evolve into more than a short-term angle. WWE might use the alliance as a vehicle to gradually turn Rhea Ripley heel again instead of rushing things, especially since Triple H is known for his slow-burn approach to storytelling, potentially culminating in a betrayal that sets up the next chapter of this long-running association between the two women. With SummerSlam just a few months away, the timing couldn’t possibly be better.

That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Rhea Ripley recently headed home to enjoy the weekend!

Rhea Ripley headed Down Under over the weekend alongside fellow Aussie Grayson Waller. She even went surfing at Trigg Beach.

The Australian took to her Instagram to share a video of the same. She is set to return to her home country later this year when Perth hosts Crown Jewel 2025.

Mami is perhaps the biggest WWE Superstar to ever come out of Australia and is also the only Aussie to ever win a world championship in WWE.

The Eradicator is expected to be in attendance for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in Omaha, Nebraska.

