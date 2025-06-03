Rhea Ripley to form a tag team with former champion and challenge for Women's Tag Team Title? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley earned her place in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Kairi Sane on May 19. Unfortunately, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury, turning the bout into a singles match. Ripley was able to capitalize on the opportunity and pin Sane for the win.
Mami is determined to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The former Women's World Champion wants to prove that she is the most dominant force in WWE and secure her place at the top of the women's division with a potential MITB victory.
On the latest episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley congratulated Stephanie Vaquer after the latter won a Triple Threat MITB qualifying match against Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan. Ripley expressed her admiration for Vaquer's performance, acknowledging her as a formidable competitor. Despite being contenders for the briefcase, Mami and La Primera could form a tag team.
Mami might decide to partner with Vaquer against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The babyface duo could challenge for the Women's Tag Team Title after Money in the Bank. The Judgment Day members have not been on the same page lately, and their title reign could be in jeopardy. Vaquer and Ripley could look to dethrone them and inject new life into the tag team division.
As of now, the abovementioned angle is speculative. Only time will tell what will happen next between the two fan favorites after the Money in the Bank match.
Rhea Ripley to back out of Money in the Bank Ladder Match after an attack by Liv Morgan?
Rhea Ripley is one of the favorites to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, she might have to back out of the contest because of the actions of a longtime rival.
Current Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan lost the opportunity to secure her place in the MITB Ladder Match on the latest episode of RAW. Following the loss, she might attack Ripley out of frustration due to their storied history as rivals. The Miracle Kid might be upset after losing the chance to fight for the coveted contract. Hence, she might not want Mami to have that opportunity.
A potential attack by Morgan could prevent the former WWE Women's World Champion from making it to the MITB Ladder Match. Morgan could then use her status as champion to replace Mami in the contest. However, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.