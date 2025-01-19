Rhea Ripley to get back with her ex-boyfriend, Judgment Day member kicked out? - 4 Ways WWE can end Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio relationship

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been in one of the company’s highest-grossing on-screen relationships. The heel couple was inseparable until Morgan lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley at the RAW premiere on Netflix.

With a clear divide formed between them, below are four ways how the company can put an end to Liv-Dom relationship.

#4. Liv Morgan could kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan lost the blind trust she had in Dominik Mysterio after he tried to get back with Mami seconds after she lost her title. Moreover, when Dirty Dom tried to make it up to her on this week’s episode of RAW with a bouquet, Morgan seemed uninterested in mending things.

Thus, The Miracle Kid could ditch her “Daddy Dom” and ask The Judgment Day to kick him out of the faction. The company could also use this to give Dom a babyface turn and a much more focused singles career this year.

#3. The Miracle Kid could leave Dominik Mysterio for Finn Balor

While Liv Morgan has her differences with Finn Balor right now, her current situation with Dominik Mysterio could bring her closer to The Irishman. WWE has already teased on several occasions that Balor and Morgan could actually be having some behind-the-scenes chemistry.

Thus, there is a chance that The Miracle Kid could ditch Dom and have an on-screen relationship with The Prince. This could help the faction rebuild itself, but around Morgan and the former Universal Champion this time. The two could then force Mysterio to be a lackey in the crew or kick him out.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could ditch Liv Morgan for other world champs

Dirty Dom may have failed to get The Eradicator’s attention once. However, he could try to melt her heart again. Although Mami has a lot of conviction, it has been seen that she gives Dominik Mysterio a lot of benefit of the doubt. Thus, he can crawl back in on Ripley’s side.

Dominik Mysterio also has Tiffany Stratton's attention. Ahead of Crown Jewel, Tiffy had asked Liv Morgan if she could have Dom along with the Women’s World Championship if she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.

Now, while Morgan is no longer the World Champ, The Buff Barbie is the new WWE Women’s Champion. Thus, Dom could also gravitate to Stratton, and the two could start an on-screen relationship.

#1. Dominik Mysterio can steal Liv Morgan’s best friend

Although Liv Morgan lost her singles title, WWE hinted that she could transition to tag team wrestling after her title loss. She had already traded blows with Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair alongside Raquel Rodriguez before losing her belt to Mami.

However, Dirty Dom could play another trick on the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion and start dating Rodriguez. This way, he would not just steal Morgan’s tag partner but also her best friend.

Thus, while Liv-Dom had a great run since the 2024 SummerSlam in August, the on-screen couple may part ways and try to screw each other over. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for both of these promising superstars.

