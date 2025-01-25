Rhea Ripley heartbroken and alone; Top star buried? - 3 reasons why Triple H made a major mistake removing Damian Priest from RAW

Rhea Ripley has every reason to be sad after Triple H's decision to remove Damian Priest. Things changed forever for the two former Judgment Day teammates.

Priest was moved to WWE SmackDown this week as part of the Transfer Window. With that being the case, Rhea Ripley will remain on RAW, making it the first time the two stars are on separate brands since coming to the main roster. This means they've been split up and won't be able to travel together like they have been for so long or even show up in each others' corners when needed in an emergency.

Trending

With that being the case, let's take a look at three reasons that Triple H's decision to split up Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest is a mistake.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

#1. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have natural chemistry working together

In wrestling, friendship is always special, as can be seen on the screen, but it's even more important behind the scenes, where stars have to travel for so much of the year and interact with others.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have a bond that can't be broken. From the start in NXT, they were always on the same brand and traveled together. When Ripley and Priest came to the main roster and joined RAW, they did so within weeks of each other as well. The two stars have always been together, and when they work together, they have that innate chemistry that only this sort of closeness can bring.

While they've not been active together even on RAW, there was always the prospect of joining them together. It seems, for the moment, that's not happening again.

#2. Rhea Ripley will be alone on RAW against unnaturally high odds

With Priest moving to WWE SmackDown now, this leaves Rhea Ripley alone with The Judgment Day all coming for her. While she's in a feud with Nia Jax at the moment, Liv Morgan is not done with her. Together, she, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio are a formidable team.

Ripley may have been handling them alone for a few weeks, but with Damian Priest gone, she won't have anyone in her corner in an emergency. The Eradicator won't be able to count on anyone but herself. She is already sad about being split from Priest, and this will only make things more difficult.

"From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one my my biggest supporters don’t want to let you go…But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin!@ArcherOfInfamy," Ripley posted.

Expand Tweet

#3. Finn Balor never got a win and has been effectively buried as he can't get revenge on Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor has lost all four matches where he's faced Damian Priest, either in singles or tag team competition. The only occasion where Priest didn't win was when the two faced Gunther in a Triple Threat match, and the World Heavyweight Champion emerged victorious.

Expand Tweet

Finn can't really get his revenge on Ripley, as that would not be what he's looking for. He's always wanted to go after Damian and put him in his place. Thus, by splitting Priest and Ripley up and sending him to SmackDown, Triple H has ensured that Balor never got a single win over the former World Heavyweight Champion in their feud.

Despite his best attempts and the heated feud, Balor was well and truly buried thanks to the number of losses he's taken facing the star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback