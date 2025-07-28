Rhea Ripley to be immediately removed from WWE SummerSlam due to a top superstar? Chances explored

Rhea Ripley is on a quest to reclaim her place at the top of the RAW women's division as the WWE Women's World Champion. To achieve that, The Eradicator will have to go through IYO SKY and the reigning champion Naomi in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2025. However, Ripley's path to reclaiming gold could hit a roadblock on this week's RAW as an unexpected attack by IYO SKY might force her to miss The Biggest Party of The Summer.Rhea Ripley came very close to dethroning IYO SKY as the Women's World Champion at WWE Evolution 2025. However, Mami's chance of defeating IYO for the first time was taken away by Naomi, who shocked the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and walking away with the title.The following week on RAW, both Rhea and IYO challenged Naomi, which led to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announcing a blockbuster Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title at WWE SummerSlam. That said, the frustration of losing the title via cash-in might force IYO SKY to act out of character on this week's RAW.On this week's edition of the red brand, the star-studded team of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella will take on Naomi, Chelsea Green, and Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre). The bout promises to be a chaotic affair, and that's exactly what it may deliver tomorrow, as IYO SKY could shockingly turn on her teammate, Rhea Ripley.During the multi-woman match, IYO SKY could get pinned by Naomi as a result of the chaos. The frustration may boil over for the 35-year-old, and she may take it out on Rhea Ripley. This might as well be a calculated move on IYO's part, as putting Rhea out of commission would ensure she gets a one-on-one match against Naomi for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam.Considering how Rhea has never beaten IYO, The Genius of the Sky may feel The Eradicator is not worthy of being included in the title match. The Triple H-led creative team may book this angle on RAW to add shock value to the show and build intrigue ahead of WWE SummerSlam.That said, it is just speculation for now.Wrestling veteran wants Naomi to retain her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam 2025While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Bill Apter talked about the upcoming bout between Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Apter praised Naomi's recent work and believed it would not be wise to take the title off her so soon, even though fans might back Rhea or IYO to win.&quot;Naomi is such a crazed character at this point that no matter how much people want Rhea to win or IYO to win, it would be a big mistake if Naomi does not retain the title.&quot; [1:49 onwards]The odds are stacked against Naomi at SummerSlam 2025. Will The Glow walk out of New Jersey with the Women's World Championship still around her waist? Only time will tell!