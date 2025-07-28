Major Rhea Ripley announcement made ahead of WWE RAW

By JP David
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:37 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a WWE Superstar. (Photos: @rhearipley_wwe on IG)
Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi are set to battle at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. Ahead of the premium live event, WWE made a huge announcement regarding Ripley for this Monday's episode of RAW.

On last week's edition of RAW, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY were having a fantastic match before it was ruined by Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. Naomi also attacked The Genius of the Sky before Mami made the save and fended off the heels.

WWE announced on Sunday that Rhea Ripley will team up with Vaquer, SKY, and Nikki Bella to take on Naomi, Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre in an eight-woman tag team match. All are seemingly intertwined since Ripley, SKY, and Naomi will be in a Triple Threat Match, with Vaquer challenging the winner at Clash in Paris.

also-read-trending Trending

Nikki has had issues with Green, who has always been backed up by The Secret Hervice. La Primera also saved the Hall of Famer two weeks ago from being beaten down by The Green Regime.

It will be interesting to see if the match finishes without a hitch and one side getting the advantage, or if it turns into an all-out brawl like what happened at the end of SmackDown last Friday.

Rhea Ripley opens up on upcoming WWE Netflix show

WWE: Unreal is set to premiere on Netflix this July 29, which will show fans the real working environment behind the scenes. For the first time in history, WWE is opening up Pandora's box to reveal the secrets of the industry.

Speaking to E! News, Rhea Ripley opened up on the five-part docuseries and how it will show a side of pro wrestling that has not been seen before. While backstage interactions have been filmed and shown over the past few years, this is a different kind of revelation since it involves the creative process of storylines.

"Things can change on the fly. They happen all the time, which then leads to the people in the ring having to do something else—live on television—no help, no nothing. Things do go wrong. So you're always stressed going out there, but you try not to think about those things," Ripley said.
In the trailer for WWE: Unreal, Ripley discussed being nervous before coming out of the curtain. It all went away when her music hit, and she turned into 'Rhea Ripley' in front of the fans.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
