WWE SmackDown Results: 21-time champ returns; huge multi-man TLC title match announced for SummerSlam (7/25/25)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with a tribute for Hulk Hogan and the whole roster, including most of the now-retired legends, who were out to pay respects. Following a 10-bell salute, we got a short video commemorating the life and career of Hulk Hogan, narrated by Triple H, before Logan Paul showed up in the ring.The crowd had been chanting 'Thank You Hogan,' but Paul said they were chanting 'Thank You Logan,' causing them to boo Logan. Jelly Roll made his entrance and interrupted Paul before the latter reminded him that he wasn't a real athlete.Jelly said that Logan had never had to struggle in his life and called him a high school jock before adding that he was fighting for the common man. Drew McIntyre showed up to back Logan up, and Randy Orton made his entrance as well.A brawl broke out, and Randy was sent outside before the heels teamed up against Jelly.Logan delivered a beatdown on Jelly in the ring before Randy dragged Drew outside and took him down. Jelly Roll fought back and dodged a right hook from Logan before getting the Black Hole Slam on him. Paul and McIntyre retreated before SmackDown moved on.WWE SmackDown Results (July 25, 2025):Roxanne Perez def. Alexa BlissJade Cargill def. Cheslea GreenJacob Fatu def. The MizWyatt Sicks vs. Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix ends in DQAndrade and Rey Fenix got a promo talking about their careers and how they were looking to win the tag team gold in tonight's main event.WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne PerezAlexa was in control early on, and a distraction from Raquel Rodriguez allowed Roxanne to get a takedown and deliver a beatdown. Roxanne took the dragon screw before Alexa followed up with Natural Selection.Roxanne countered Sister Abigail, and Raquel got a cheap shot in before Bliss kicked out of a moonsault. Charlotte sent Raquel over the barricades before Alexa hit the DDT in the ring.Raquel was back up, and Alexa hit her with Twisted Bliss at ringside before heading back inside. Roxanne countered Alexa's offense and rolled her up before using the ropes to get the pin.Result: Roxanne Perez def. Alexa BlissGradel: BJade Cargill was in a backstage interview, and Chelsea Green came in to mock her as she left. Cargill came back and beat Green down before dragging her out to the ring for an impromptu match.WWE SmackDown Results: Jade Cargill vs. Cheslea GreenGreen took a big boot to start things off and was sent off the apron onto the Secret Her-vice at ringside. Green tried to run away, but Cargill dragged her back to the ring. Green came back with a takedown and got some strikes in before Cargill turned things around and hit Jaded for the quick win.Result: Jade Cargill def. Cheslea GreenAfter the match, Niven and Fyre attacked Cargill and took her down before Tiffany Stratton came out to make the save. Stratton and Cargill beat the heels before SmackDown moved on.Grade: CCody Rhodes was out next on SmackDown and talked about Hogan's achievements, calling him 'the first superstar,' and thanked him for his contributions to the industry.He then moved on to the topic of John Cena and said that he didn't want to face this version of the champ, one who wasn't even willing to defend his title. Cody wanted to face Cena at his best, as if it were his first SummerSlam and not his last. He said that he wanted to see 'the real John Cena' next week and walked out.Jacob Fatu was talking about beating Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam before 21-time champ The Miz showed up and said that he wanted his revenge in a match that was up next. The Miz slapped Fatu before heading out to the ring.WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu vs. The MizFatu had the early advantage but missed a hit attack in the corner before Solo and the MFT walked out at ringside. The Miz used the distraction to get a chop block and sent Fatu into the ring post.The Miz sent Fatu outside before tossing him into the barricades. Back in the ring, The Miz got some big moves before the MFT got involved and got taken down. Fatu got the win off a pop-up Samoan Drop before the MFT attacked him in the ring.Result: Jacob Fatu def. The MizJimmy Uso came out to make the save, but Solo and the MFT overpowered the duo. Jacob fought out of a hold before getting some superkicks and hitting the hip attack on Solo.Fatu put a steel chair around Solo's head and tried for the hip attack, but Talla Tonga took him out with a big boot. Fatu took a chokeslam from Talla before Solo hit the Samoan Spike, knocking Jacob out.Grade: BGiulia was backstage, and Kiana James, formerly of NXT and previously drafted to RAW in 2024, was representing her. Zelina Vega came in to confront Giulia and called Kiana a 'clipboard Karen' before SmackDown moved on.WWE SmackDown Results: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix - Tag Team Championship matchAndrade got the Three Amigos on Gacy as the match started and tagged Fenix in for a dive, but Lumis dropped the latter from the top rope. Lumis got some big moves in the ring as the match went on.Andrade came in and got a spinning elbow before Fenix took Lumis out with a dive to the floor. Andrade almost got the win off the message on Gacy, but Nikki Cross dragged the referee out of the ring, ending the match in a DQ.Result: Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix vs. The Wyatt Sicks ends in DQGrade: BAfter the bell, Fraxiom, followed by every other tag team on SmackDown, came out and attacked the Wyatts. Rowan and the Wyatts took out all the other tag teams before piling them up on the floor.Nick Aldis came out and stated that he was tired of the carnage the teams were causing, and he announced a Tables, Ladders &amp; Chairs match at SummerSlam, where all the teams would compete for the tag team titles.The massive brawl continued at ringside, and Ciampa hit a big dive on the other superstars before SmackDown went off the air.