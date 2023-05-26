Rhea Ripley has an interesting question for LA Knight after they were photographed together with other WWE stars

Rhea Ripley has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. She was spotted with numerous other WWE stars, including LA Knight.

Taking to social media, Ripley sent out an interesting question aimed at Knight. The two were seen sitting next to each other, to which The Eradicator had a hilarious reaction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley highlighted her photo with Knight and questioned if the 40-year-old was judging her.

"@reallaknight why you judging me bruh?!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's message to Knight on social media:

Knight isn't currently scheduled for a match at Night of Champions. However, he has arrived in Saudi Arabia and the WWE Universe could expect him to get added to the card at the very last minute.

Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in WWE involving Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo recently pointed out a major flaw in WWE involving Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. He questioned the promotion's booking.

At WrestleMania 39, Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship by defeating Asuka. On the flip side, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title for the first time in her career.

However, the champions were swapped in the recent Draft, with Ripley being drafted by the red brand while Bianca headed to Friday nights. As of writing, there has been no indication that the two will trade belts.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo questioned if WWE was insulting fans. He said:

"Are they insulting our intelligence, or are they literally not intelligent? I'm telling you, I don't think they think they insult our intelligence; I think they believe it's perfectly fine."

In the past, several titles have exchanged hands courtesy of a swap. If WWE decides it's necessary, Belair will soon hold the SmackDown Women's title. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, will once again be the RAW Women's Champion.

Ripley's next title defense is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

