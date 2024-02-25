Rhea Ripley was involved in a subtle Brock Lesnar reference at Elimination Chamber: What you may have missed

The 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw an incredible match between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Both women delivered a slugfest in the main event in Perth, which received quite an acclamation from the WWE Universe.

There were several jaw-dropping moments in the match that kept fans on the edge of their seats. However, there was also a subtle Brock Lesnar reference, which fans might have missed. During the bout, Jax used a submission maneuver on The Eradicator when she draped her leg over her head. This is a move that Lesnar made quite popular during the initial years of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The submission move was also called Brock Lock.

The Beast Incarnate used to perform it on his matches, and was his signature move during his first run in WWE. Hence, Nia Jax using the same submission on Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber was a surprise. However, WWE might not have done that to reference Brock Lesnar, as the company has been apparently avoiding his name in the promotion.

The Irresistible Force used the move in order to display her dominance over the Women's World Champion. It was indeed an incredible spot, and the clip of it is making the rounds on the internet.

Rhea Ripley gets a blockbuster match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley has been dominating the WWE women's division and is carving her path to the top of this industry. She has vanquished every superstar who stepped up for her championship, the most recent being Nia Jax. Ripley defeated Jax in a spectacular match at Elimination Chamber and delivered a bold statement.

However, The Eradicator's title reign is in jeopardy as she will compete in one of the biggest matches of her career at WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley will square off against Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

This is a blockbuster match that the WWE Universe has been longing to see for quite some time.

Needless to say, Lynch is one of the most decorated superstars in the WWE women's division and has accomplished almost everything in her career.

The two juggernauts will clash for the first time in a singles match at The Show of Shows. As a result, fans are on the edge of their seats to discover whether The Eradicator triumphs or The Man dethrones her at WrestleMania.

Can The Man beat Mami at WrestleMania 40? Sound off your comments section below.