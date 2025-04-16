Rhea Ripley to join forces with The Rock in a shocking turn of events? Potential swerve explored

Rhea Ripley could be hiding a major swerve after WrestleMania 41 with The Rock. The Eradicator is currently set to face IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match for the Women’s World Championship at the Show of Shows. There is a buzz that she might lose the title bout and show up on RAW the next night with a shocking move – joining The Rock's faction.

The former Women's World Champion recently appeared on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart and threw in a cheeky reference to The People's Champion. When Hart offered to team up with her someday, The Eradicator laughed off and said,

“I’d call, thanks...... If you smell what The Rock is cooking.” [From 14:32 - 14:44]

It seemed like a playful jab, but fans are now wondering if that line had a hidden meaning. Knowing the Stamford-based promotion, it genuinely could be a sign of something bigger.

Right now, The Rock is in full power mode as The Final Boss, and he’s building a team to take over. Adding someone like The Nightmare would be a huge move. She’s one of the top names in WWE and has already proven she can hang with the best, male or female. A turn like this would make her even more unstoppable.

It could be a perfect way to refresh Rhea's character. Nothing is confirmed yet, but if the tease does come to fruition – and if WWE pulls the trigger, it could be one of the most talked about post-WrestleMania moments. A heel Mami alongside The Final Boss? That would be a power team. No one could ignore it. Keep your eyes on RAW after Mania as these are just speculations for now.

Will The Rock show up in WrestleMania 41?

The Brahma Bull could be heading for a surprise appearance at the Show of Shows. He hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, where he joined forces with John Cena and Travis Scott to take down Cody Rhodes.

Now, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes the Final Boss will return during Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes. Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci said, expect The Rock to show up, even though he is not advertised.

Watch the video from [40:13 - 40:26]

With Cena chasing his 17th world title, The Final Boss's involvement could lead to a huge twist. WrestleMania moments are built in shock value – and this could steal the show.

