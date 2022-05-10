Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day is perfect for her and the RAW Women's Division

Rhea Ripley joined Edge's Judgment Day stable last night at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhea distracted AJ Styles, allowing Edge to pick up the victory again.

With Rhea becoming the newest member of Judgment Day. Not only is it beneficial for her, but it also elevates the RAW women's division as a whole if WWE books things properly.

The former RAW Women's Champion has always been an edgy character, and she has the perfect look for Edge's new group. With her hair now dyed black, this is even more true.

This also benefits Rhea. While she has been a women's champion in the past, her reign wasn't all that memorable as she could never get over Charlotte Flair. With The Nightmare now fully heel, she can finally break through the glass ceiling and reach her potential.

She has the look, the in-ring, and promo skills to do so. Now she may have the gimmick to make things more interesting.

Could this be the summer of Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair?

Rhea joining Judgment Day could also benefit the RAW women's division. With Edge being a Hall of Famer and Damian Priest being an established main eventer, Rhea will now be featured more on WWE RAW.

This also means that AJ Styles and Finn Balor will need a woman to counter Rhea and even the odds. This opens the door for a couple of possibilities. WWE can go logically and have Liv Morgan, who Rhea recently turned on, join AJ's side.

Or they can go into a more interesting but unlikely scenario. They can have Beth Phoenix, who has been distraught about Edge's new character on Twitter, turn up to "save" her husband.

Now that Rhea is a heel, it gives Bianca Belair a legitimate challenger as we head towards the summer and WWE's major upcoming shows. The Nightmare has been picking up a lot of victories lately, so if this continues, she will be the perfect challenger for The EST at SummerSlam or the Clash at the Castle events.

In conclusion, with Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day. Not only does this elevate her profile, as she is the first woman in years to be a part of a men's stable. It could also elevate the RAW women's division as a whole if WWE books things properly in the next few months.

