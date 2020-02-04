Rhea Ripley lays out WrestleMania challenge to former Women's Champion on Monday Night RAW

The Mosh Pit Kid lays the gauntlet down for Charlotte Flair

At the Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair survived 29 women to earn her spot at WrestleMania 36. Since then, the Queen has been teasing the WWE Universe, toying around with her decision.

While the RAW and SmackDown Championships are enticing, the problem with both paths is that we've seen Charlotte face Becky Lynch and Bayley already. In fact, she's beaten them both for gold in the past.

At WrestleMania, the WWE Universe wants a shake-up, a different direction. Judging from tonight, it looks like we may be getting that.

Rhea Ripley makes Charlotte's decision for her

On Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair again teased her WrestleMania decision. However, she was interrupted by the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Ripley confronted the 10-time Champion, stating that while she's beaten everyone one RAW and SmackDown, she's yet to beat her. In fact, Ripley's defeated Flair before, picking up a win over her in a Triple Threat on SmackDown and at Survivor Series.

The Mosh Pit Kid has shot straight to stardom since joining the Black & Gold brand back in the fall of 2019. Running through Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley has proven that she's one of the most dangerous performers on the roster.

Now, they've come to blows before, but we've never seen Ripley and Charlotte go at it one-on-one. At Wrestlemania, Charlotte has a chance to redeem herself. However, this match would mean just as much to Ripley as it would for Charlotte, as a decisive win over the Queen could solidify her as a top star for years to come.

Flair, of course, didn't give Ripley an answer. Simply walking away, she left the WWE Universe dangling on a cliff hanger. That being said, if the reaction from the crowd was anything to gauge this decision off of, this match seems like a no brainer.

