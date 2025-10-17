Rhea Ripley to leave RAW to reunite with ex-WWE partner after 384 days on SmackDown? Exploring why it’s possible

Rhea Ripley is currently part of WWE RAW, but the Eradicator might soon leave the red brand for a major reunion. Recently, Mami defeated Kairi Sane on the Monday Night show, and at Crown Jewel, she paired with IYO SKY to defeat The Kabuki Warriors.Amid this, there is a possibility that Ripley might leave the Adam Pearce show and reunite with ex-WWE partner Damian Priest after almost 384 days on SmackDown. For those who might not know, the Archer of Infamy is engaged in a rivalry with Aleister Black on the blue brand.In the previous episode of SmackDown, Black got an assist from Zelina Vega in a Last Man Standing match against Damian. As a consequence of this, the former NXT Champion defeated Priest in this bout. With the inclusion of Zelina, Damian needs a female alliance on his side. This sparks the chances of Rhea Ripley reuniting with the former Judgment Day member.Earlier, Priest and Ripley worked together as members of the Judgment Day faction. After being betrayed by the group, they paired as the Terror Twins but mutually decided to go their separate ways. With Damian needing assistance from the Women's division, Rhea holds a strong chance to join forces with him.Last time, the Terror Twins competed as allies on September 29, 2024, in a WWE Supershow, where they defeated Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match. It remains to be seen who will come out to assist Damian Priest in his rivalry against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega on SmackDown.Why Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley reunion best for business in WWE?The reunion of the Terror Twins is a great thing to unfold, as it keeps the Mami engaging in a storyline despite keeping her away from the title picture. Currently, the Women's World title belongs to Stephanie Vaquer. Recently, Vaquer even defeated Tiffany Stratton to emerge as the winner of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.This seems clear that Triple H is pushing Stephanie as the Champion, and the Game surely has no plans for Rhea vs Vaquer anytime soon. This could be why Ripley is taking a brief exit from WWE RAW to help Damian Priest on SmackDown, it allows keep to keep both the stars separate.Rest, Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, and it will be interesting to watch what plans the King of the Kings has instored for the Eradicator.