Rhea Ripley leaving The Judgment Day? WWE's subtle clue you must know

Rhea Ripley's fate will be decided during night two of WWE Draft 2023 next week on RAW. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is among the 96 superstars eligible for the Draft. Having said that, the big question that's on everyone's mind is about Rhea Ripley's association with the heel faction.

WWE recently posted a graphic of the superstars eligible for the Draft on their website. The press release has listed the names of the superstars as well. It is interesting to note that Rhea Ripley is listed separately from The Judgment Day though the group is set to be drafted on the same night.

Rhea's status as the SmackDown Women's Champion could be the reason for WWE listing her separately. Mami is heavily expected to join the blue brand full-time along with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

WWE @WWE



It all kicks off TOMORROW on wwe.com/article/the-ww… The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealedIt all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown , 8/7c on @FOXTV The Superstars eligible for each night of the #WWEDraft have been revealed 👀 It all kicks off TOMORROW on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV! wwe.com/article/the-ww…

It is worth noting that the promotion has The Bloodline listed separately for the Draft as well. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were announced for Night One of the Draft, set for SmackDown this Friday. The Usos, on the other hand, are set to appear as part of the Draft next Monday on RAW.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title at WWE Backlash

The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Mami will have her first title defense against Zelina Vega at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest will also have his hands full at the May 6 premium live event. The Archer of Infamy will go up against international music sensation Bad Bunny in a Street Fight.

It remains to be seen if both members of The Judgment Day will prevail against their opponents in San Juan next Saturday.

Are you excited for Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below!

