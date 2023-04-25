Is The Judgment Day breaking up at the 2023 WWE Draft? Here's what we know

Triple H delivered a blockbuster announcement regarding the 2023 WWE Draft a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. The Game revealed that every WWE Superstar will be eligible for the draft. Fans are already speculating about the fate of their favorite superstars and stables, including The Judgment Day.

Some are wondering what will happen to the group in the aftermath of the 2023 WWE Draft. For those worried that WWE might split the group up, rest assured that Judgment Day is going nowhere. According to reports, Judgment Day is set to join the blue brand full-time after the draft.

Rhea Ripley’s win over Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was the first major indication that the group will be moving to the blue brand after the 2023 WWE Draft. There are other signs as to why Judgment Day’s arrival on SmackDown is imminent.

Both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will be in action at the upcoming WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. The Eradicator will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega. Priest, on the other hand, will have his hands full against Bad Bunny in a Street Fight on May 6.

The draft will kick off on SmackDown this Friday. It will be the first full-fledged split of the brands since the 2021 WWE Draft. Having said that, there’s some speculation that some superstars will be excluded from the event.

Triple H unveils new WWE title ahead of 2023 WWE Draft

The Game appeared on RAW this week to introduce a brand new title. Triple H said that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It was further stated that Roman Reigns will bring his title to his respective brand following the 2023 WWE Draft.

has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

For those who may want to know, Night of Champions was originally called King and Queen of the Ring. WWE reportedly rebranded the May 27th Premium Live Event because they wanted the event to coincide with Reigns reaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

It remains to be seen who will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

